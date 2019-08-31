Shelby: Hot & Sunny Weekend On Tap

Today will be hot and sunny. Expect dry skies with highs in the mid 90s.
A tropical wave (not Dorian) will bring a few showers and storms to the area on Sunday. Labor Day will be mostly dry with only a stray shower possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly hot and dry for the next week. Humidity won’t be outrageous, but feels like temperatures could still reach the triple digits.
With Dorian staying to our east, dry air will pour into our area most of next week. Sprinklers will need to be running as no significant rain may fall for over a week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.