Tiger fans set up early, excited for upcoming football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some LSU Tiger fans started their party early Friday afternoon, ahead of their home opener against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Tons of people are excited for the season to start and ready to cheer the Tigers on to victory.
It's beginning to look a lot like... "Geaux Tigers!" exclaimed one fan.
Yes, it’s that time... Tiger fans were setting up their chairs, doing a little pre-cleaning, and of course, cooking some jambalaya. And there’s plenty on the menu for Saturday’s tailgate!
"We're going to fry some shrimp, and then we going to have some french fries," said Donnie Courtney, an avid LSU fan.
“We got some yard bird, it’s the Eagles, so we can’t cook eagles naturally, so we chose the closest thing, so we’re doing yard bird,” said Greg Wilson, another avid Tiger fan.
The Krewe of Misfit Tigers started in 2014 and has grown substantially every year. During the 2018 season, the group won best tailgate.
“On Thursday, we get here about 2 o’ clock in the staging lot and get in line and then we come in at 6 o’ clock,” said Wilson.
A reminder if you’re headed inside Tiger Stadium for the game, only clear bags are allowed, so leave those purses and fanny packs back at the tailgate.
If you’re 21 years or older, you’ll now be able to buy beer and wine during the gam, like Bud Light, Abita Strawberry, cabernet, and much more. Alcohol sales will stop at the end of the third quarter.
Fans are just excited to get the football season underway.
