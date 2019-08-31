Tourists visit Coast attractions for Labor Day weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tourists are using the upcoming holiday weekend to explore the Gulf Coast.
“It was a last-minute trip, so we decided to spend some time together with my boyfriend and go to the casinos,” said Raquel Oderbert-Hemphill of Panama City, Florida.
Coastal Mississippi launched several campaigns to bring visitors to Coast and steer away from negative ideas about the algae outbreak earlier this summer.
“Our beaches aren’t closed. People can still walk along our gorgeous sand and enjoy the day and play volleyball and have a great time," said Nikki Moon, president of the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners.
Moon said tourists are making more efforts to visit attractions like art galleries and the casinos.
“We’re at the Golden Nugget. They have a really nice casino over there. We went to Harrah’s, I think, and we didn’t win too much over there, so we’re going to go somewhere else," Oderbert-Hemphill said.
Coastal Mississippi noted since launching a campaign with Expedia in August, more than 5,300 room nights were booked by Aug. 21. Tourism leaders expect a steady flow of visitors.
“The majority of them will arrive between now and mid-September. So that’s terrific, we’re going to have a nice new influx of guests coming in," Moon said.
