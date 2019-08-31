Toxin caused by algae in Lake Pontchartrain is below advisory level

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Recent testing of waters from Lake Pontchartrain shows a toxin produced by cyanobacteria, sometimes referred to as blue-green algae, is below the limit recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the protection of swimmers.
In June, health officials warned swimmers and other users of Lake Pontchartrain that toxins associated with the algal bloom can cause gastrointestinal symptoms, skin irritation and/or breathing problems. Today, measurements of this toxin are within acceptable limits.
Although the levels of dangerous toxins are now under the EPA guidance value, the Louisiana Department of Health continues to recommend that people and pets avoid any waters that have visible algae growth.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.