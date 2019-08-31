2 Tulane students robbed at gunpoint near school, police say

New Orleans and Tulane police are searching for a man accused of robbing two students near the school.
By Chris Finch | August 31, 2019 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 8:40 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two Tulane students were robbed near the school early Saturday morning.

Police said the 22-year-old women were walking on Burdette St. at the intersection of Freret St. around 1:10 a.m.

The students were approached by a vehicle when the driver got out of the car an pulled out a gun. He demanded the victims’ belongings, according to Tulane police.

The person got back into his vehicle and drove away towards Carrollton St.

New Orleans police described the gunman as an African-American male with braids or dreadlocks, about 6’ tall, with a thin build. They also said a woman was with the gunman.

The vehicle they were in is described as a white 4-door SUV.

If you have any information about these crimes, call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.

