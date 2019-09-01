Big 8 preseason rankings: No. 7 Destrehan Wildcats

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Checking in at No. 7 in our Big 8 rankings, the Destrehan Wildcats.
Last season, Stephen Robicheaux’s squad lost in the state semifinals to eventual state champ, Zachary. Expectations will be high once again for the Wildcats in 2019.
With new QB Damarius Jackson under center, wide receiver Quincy “Sticks” Brown, and running back Kyle Edwards will need to step up until Jackson gets comfortable in the D-Han offense.
Edwards is now the featured running back, with John Emery at LSU. Edwards verbally committed to Georgia last week.Brown is considered one of the receivers in the country for the class of 2021.
Brown measures out at 6′3," 185 pounds. The junior committed to Mississippi State this summer.
The Wildcats open with Bonnabel.
