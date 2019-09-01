Extreme heat all week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As powerful Hurricane Dorian moves along the East Coast, it will continue to pour dry air across the Gulf Coast states. At the same time a strong area of hot high pressure will spread across the area. This means rain chances will be near zero for the next week and temperatures will be well above our average. As we head into September, our typical highs are around 90. We will see middle and upper 90s all week long.