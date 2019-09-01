Five receiver sets, no-huddles, this isn’t your parents’ LSU offense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The entire spring and summer all we heard about was how different the Tiger offense would look with Joe Brady and Steve Ensminger at the controls. Well, we got our first look against Georgia Southern, and the hype was real. Formations consisting of four and five receiver sets, playing exclusively out of the shotgun, it's a brave new world for the LSU "O." Joe Burrow took full advantage of all his new toys, going 23-of-27 passing, for 278 yards, and 5 TD's.