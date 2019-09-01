Joe Burrow throws 5 TD passes, Tigers crush Georgia Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - This summer Joe Burrow said LSU could score, 40, 50, 60 points a game in their new tooled offense. Well, the senior quarterback was right.
Burrow played eight drives for LSU, and six of those resulted in touchdowns. The Tigers won convincingly, 55 - 3.
Burrow threw five TD’s to three different receivers. Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Terrace Marshall, Jr. (three scores) were the recipients of Burrow’s throws. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored the other touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Burrow went 23-of-27 passing, for 278 yards in two quarters of work. Burrow’s 5 TD passes tied an LSU record for most in a game. Zack Mettenberger also threw five for the Tigers in a contest.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.