LSU opens as 4-point favorites over Texas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It appears Las Vegas is buying into the LSU new-look offense hype. The Tigers opened as a 4-point favorite on the road at Texas.
LSU and Texas both covered their spreads in Week 1 of the regular season. The Tigers beat up on Georgia Southern, 55-3. The Longhorns crushed Louisiana Tech, 45-14.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for five TD’s in the opener. Texas QB Sam Ehlinger threw for four scores against the Bulldogs.
ESPN’s College Gameday will be in AustIn for the top-ten matchup.
