17-month-old victim flown to Lubbock after Midland-Odessa shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-month-old female victim of a shooting in Midland-Odessa was flown to University Medical Center after a shooting that killed at least five people and injured 21 others.
She is said to be in satisfactory condition.
This was reported after 3:13 p.m. today, Saturday, Aug. 31. when a suspect — a white male said to be in his 30s — shot several times at troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety through the rear window and hit one of the officers, according to DPS.
Around 5:30 p.m., however, police with the Midland and Odessa police department said the suspect was shot and killed by authorities.
A spokesman for UMC said there is a possibility the hospital could get more patients, but as of now the only one is the 17-month-old.
A GoFundMe has been established for that victim by a family friend. She is said have suffered superficial injuries from shrapnel, has a hole in her bottom lip and has her front teeth knocked out.
The link to that GoFundMe can be found here.
Lubbock Christian University students gathered to pray for the victims at 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Lubbock’s Mayor, Dan Pope, released a statement Saturday evening and said the city is ready to assist Midland and Odessa through personnel and other resources.
“We are heartbroken for the citizens of our West Texas sister cities, Odessa and Midland, after this senseless and tragic act,” Pope said in the statement. “The City of Lubbock is ready to help with any resources, personnel or assistance Odessa and Midland might need in the coming days and weeks.”
District 83 Representative, Dustin Burrows, posted a statement on his official Facebook earlier and said, “We all grieve and stand firm with Odessa today, and in the days to come. Please join me in praying for the victims, their families, our first responders and everyone effected by this cowardly act of violence.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.