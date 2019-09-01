New Children’s Museum opens in City Park

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After more than 30 years on Julia Street, the Louisiana’s Children Museum has a new home in City Park.
A sold-out launch gave kids a chance to explore and play the beloved museums’ new digs Saturday (Aug. 31), which features several interactive exhibits, five galleries and a cafe.
Julia Bland, the museum’s CEO, said they are thrilled with the new location.
“This is an incredible day, we have been working towards this for over 13 years, and we’re so excited to be open to the public today and have the joyful laughter of children, and parents, grandparents, and great grandparents, it’s just been a magical day," she said.
The museum is open Tuesdays - Sundays. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.