New juvenile curfew hours in effect in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As the summer days come to a close, New Orleans teenagers need to get home an hour earlier in order to make curfew.
Starting Sunday (Sept. 1), the city’s juvenile curfew hours are in effect for duration of the school year. Anyone under the age of 17 will need to be off the streets by 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the curfew starts at 11 p.m.
The curfew is lifted at 6 a.m. every day of the week.
However, the French Quarter’s year-round curfew still starts at 8 p.m.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and other advocates say they hope tougher curfew enforcement will help combat juvenile crime.
The curfew remains in effect through May 31.
