New Orleans Library: No more late-fees on youth items

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Starting Sunday (Sept. 1), there will be no more late-fees for youth items borrowed from the New Orleans Public Library System.
In a statement, library officials said they hope the new policy will encourage more people to take advantage of their services.
The library said fines can quickly add up and discourage people from coming back. They said they want to do everything they can to make sure youth materials are accessible to everyone.
The announcement came just before the city’s late-fee forgiveness period ends. The initiative was announced in June, and provided amnesty for those with overdue fines from everything from parking tickets to library fees.
