Overtime Podcast #62 - LSU cruises in Week 1 vs Georgia Southern

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU delivered on their offseason promise of opening up the offensive attack in their first game of 2019 by scoring touchdowns on the first five drives. Overall, the Tigers’ 55-3 scoreline was mimicked by a 472-98 yardage advantage. On this episode, Chris Hagan breaks down the big takeaways from the dominant outing and what it means for the season going forward.
Hagan on the ease of LSU’s performance:
“Breezing through it is part of the test. It’s execution, doing what you’re supposed to do, limiting the penalties that no team is totally immune from and LSU had a couple here and there but it wasn’t anything like we’ve seen in some games in years past. Look, Georgia Southern is a ten win team from a year ago. Say what you want about them and the style that they play, it’s a team that knows how to win. LSU absolutely dominated them and they did it with everything that Orgeron said they would do.”
Hagan on the Tigers’ offense utilizing running backs differently than in the past:
“They checked the box of getting the running backs involved more in the passing game. Last year, LSU running backs had a total of 35 catches all season long. Last night alone - ten. It wasn’t like they were forcing it to the backs, they just made a point that if defenses are going to give you that, give the ball to the guy in space.”
