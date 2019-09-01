Shelby: Sun & Storms Sunday

A tropical wave (not Dorian) will bring a few showers and storms to the area today. Labor Day will be mostly dry with only a stray shower possible.
Then, with Dorian staying well east of the FOX 8 viewing area, dry air will pour into our area most of next week. It will be mostly hot and dry for the next week. Humidity won’t be outrageous, but feels like temperatures could still reach the triple digits. Sprinklers will need to be running as no significant rain may fall through the week.
By Friday, there may be a push of low humidity that would make mornings very pleasant.
