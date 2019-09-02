Bruce: Dorian Threatens Florida-No Threat To The Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -So far, the models have been spot on with the movement and eventual stall over the Bahamas. With the storm to our east, we will actually benefit with drier and lees humid air. Although hot, it will be a nice forecast. As powerful Hurricane Dorian moves slowly along the East Coast, it will continue to pour dry air across the Gulf Coast states. At the same time, a strong area of hot high pressure will spread across the area.