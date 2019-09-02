Businessman Sidney Torres sends aide to Dorian victims in the Bahamas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding and destruction across Grand Bahama Island and New Orleans real estate developer and entrepreneur, Sidney Torres, said watching video messages from friends there is heartbreaking.
“It was catastrophic. 185 mph winds, and I mean they got a direct hit,” Torres said. “When you get a hurricane in the Bahamas, it’s very different. The only way you get there is by plane or boat. When you have storm surge, it just wipes homes out, and a lot of these homes were built a long time ago. There were not building codes back then."
He said the need for assistance will be great. Torres has a special connection to the Bahamas and its people after he first opened a resort on the Island a few years ago, called The Cove.
“I’ve had a lot of success with The Cove and so forth, and I have a new project that I’m doing now, so they’ve been kind and loving to me. It doesn’t take anything for me to pay it forward," Torres said. “I already have cargo planes that are under contract that were already bringing materials from South Florida, so we are going to put a hold on that right now.”
Torres said he will now use those cargo planes to deliver aid to the Bahamas, bringing food and water to the affected areas. Supplies were being loaded Monday (Sept. 2), from a warehouse in Mid-City.
“We’re going to ship them from there to the cargo planes in South Florida to go out. We don’t know if we are going to get there in the next day or two. It will probably be the next three to four days. “
Torres said getting the supplies to the Bahamas as quickly as possible will be key.
“It’s going to take a long time for them to recover from this,” Torres said.
This is not the first time Torres has stepped in to help those in need. In the past, he sent relief supplies to Haiti and Puerto Rico.
