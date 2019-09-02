Former owner of Tipitina’s killed in hunting accident

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Roland Von Kurnatowski, the former longtime owner of beloved music venue Tipitina’s, was killed in a hunting accident in Mississippi Sunday night (Sept. 1), a family friend confirmed.
Details surrounding his death were not immediately known, but the friend said it happened in Hancock County.
Before his death, Von Kuntowski was facing several legal disputes over an alleged Ponzi scheme after being accused of tricking several people into investing into his bond fund. The money was supposed to be used for treasurey bond trading, but Von Kuntowski allegedly used it to invest in real estate instead.
The case remains unsolved and Von Kunstowski sold Tipitina’s last November to members of local funk band Galactic.
