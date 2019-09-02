NOPD: Body found floating in Algiers canal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A body was found Monday morning floating in a canal in Algiers, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOPD’s Fourth District officers responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. of a body found floating in the water. The body, only described as a white male, was discovered floating in a navigational canal around the 3500 block of Blythe Street, Algiers.
The Coroner office will work on identifying the body and determine the cause of death.
