Overtime Podcast #63 - Saints solidify roster and trade for Alonso

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints capped off their weekend of roster moves by trading for veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso Sunday. In this episode of the podcast, Sean Fazende, Juan Kincaid and Garland Gillen analyze the big decisions made by the front office and peak ahead to what the first game against Houston will look like.
Fazende on keeping Ken Crawley on the roster:
“If you were really paying attention to the end of traning camp and the preseason, this started to build a bit because it became painfully clear that Patrick Robinson can no longer play on the outside. He was getting exposed and they can’t cut him because of his finances so Ken Crawley, now that I sit back a little bit and let it digest a little bit, I actually think it makes a lot of sense to keep a sixth cornerback because he has also improved a bit in special teams.”
Kincaid on Emmanuel Butler being released and subsequently signed to the practice squad:
“Sean and I went at this for weeks about who deserved to be on this roster at wide receiver, Austin Carr, Keith Kirkwood...we had Butler on the whole time. We never thought about it from the angle of ‘in the eyes of other teams, which players look better? Which players would not make it back here to the practice squad?’”
Gillen on the Saints’ opening matchup against Houston:
“I think they’re getting the Texans at the perfect time because these guys just got traded and they lost Lamar Miller for the year to an ACL tear so Duke Johnson is going to be starting so they’ve got a lot going on with the organization so I think the Saints are getting them at the perfect time because they’re going to be working out a lot of things week one.”
