Overtime Podcast #63 - Saints solidify roster and trade for Alonso

“If you were really paying attention to the end of traning camp and the preseason, this started to build a bit because it became painfully clear that Patrick Robinson can no longer play on the outside. He was getting exposed and they can’t cut him because of his finances so Ken Crawley, now that I sit back a little bit and let it digest a little bit, I actually think it makes a lot of sense to keep a sixth cornerback because he has also improved a bit in special teams.”