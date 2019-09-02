September heat wave coming

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - September is going to start hot and dry. Hot high pressure will build across the Gulf South this week. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s. Some areas north and west of the lake may hit 100 degrees. A surge of dry air on the back side of Hurricane Dorian will bring some lower humidity late in the week but it will stay blazing hot.
Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says no rain is expected for the next week. Even the chances over the next couple of weeks look dim for signficant rain.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas for possible development. One is in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico but even if it develops it will move into Mexico and away from Louisiana.
