Southern Decadence brings late summer boom for French Quarter businesses

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As five days of events for Southern Decadence are wrapping up, businesses are assessing the weekend with a smile as many say they made more of a profit than in past years.
Tourism officials said last year, more than 200,000 people were in town for the festival and expected even more this year as the five-day festival grows in popularity. Decadence officials said the event generated $275 million in 2018.
Many visitors said what draws them to the gay pride festival is the diversity of the crowds.
“I think it was great because we got to meet a bunch of different people and just see people from all areas. We asked where they were from and they were coming from all over," Decadence attendee Kimberly Lassinger said.
Frederick Wilson, manager of the Pere Antoine restaurant, said although the weekend started out a bit slow, business picked up in no time.
“I know on Friday it slowed down from last year. It was a little busier last year but I guess everyone was traveling. We ended up doing very well. I mean our numbers were exceeded from last year. We did very well this year," Wilson said.
The festival ends Monday (Sept. 2).
