VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian lashes the Bahamas leaving total destruction; storm barely moving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Dorian, now slightly downgraded to a category 4, has left total devastation in the Bahamas.
The storm is barely moving as it pounded Grand Bahama Island Monday morning.
Tropical storm force winds may reach the Florida coast this afternoon.
Social media user have been posting videos to Twitter showing the unbelievable damage.
Video of the Abaco Islands shows complete destruction.
The National Hurricane Center extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts.
