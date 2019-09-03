After Further Review: Five takes from tape on LSU’s offense vs. Georgia Southern

It was a little annoying to hear the criticism of Brennan after the game. Brennan finished 7-12 for 72 yards. The only stat that really mattered was he was 3-4 when he had the first team offensive line and marched right down the field for a touchdown. He nearly had a touchdown pass to Trey Palmer on a fade. On the play before, Racey McMath drew an interference flag, but he also turned the wrong way on the back-shoulder throw. Had he turned the right way, it could have been six.