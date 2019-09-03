AP Source: Vikings agree to deal with WR Josh Doctson

The 26-year-old Doctson will essentially replace Laquon Treadwell, who was drafted one spot behind him in the first round at No. 23 in 2016. The Vikings waived Treadwell on Saturday, too, after just three unproductive seasons. Doctson has 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns for his career, compared to 56 catches, 517 yards and one score for Treadwell. An Achilles tendon injury on Doctson's left foot limited his rookie year to two games.