Body camera footage shows incident at Juvenile Justice Center that sent 2 teens to adult jail

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtained the body camera footage from multiple NOPD Swat Team members as they diffused a situation inside the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center last month (Aug. 15).
The body cameras were rolling around 11 p.m. that night, when the Special Operations Division entered the building. What we don’t see is what happened 2 1/2 hours earlier, when five to seven juveniles prepared themselves for a confrontation with staff -- in other words, a riot.
According to the police report, officers were warned there were rumors the juveniles were armed with shanks. Eventually, some of them were secured in their cells, but three managed to barricade themselves inside one cell and broke the sprinkler system, causing a mandatory lockdown of the facility.
Deputy Chief Paul Noel was on the scene along with Mayor Latoya Cantrell, and you the video shows water all over the floor.
The video shows SWAT team members move in, one officer opening the door and removing the first juvenile. As they escort him in handcuffs to his cell, the juvenile begins yelling and threatening staff. After he’s secure, another juvenile comes out on his knees.
He’s seen in the video as police escort him to a cell, before officers go back where a third juvenile is still holed up, threatening to harm himself. Officers in the video are heard telling him to get on his knees, and the officers open the door and remove him from the room.
Eventually, the building was secured and the juveniles involved put back in their individual cells. The entire incident, though, lasted more than three hours.
No arrests were made and no one was hurt, but two of the juveniles involved in the incident, were removed from the Juvenile Justice Center and are now being housed at the adult jail.
