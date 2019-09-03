Browns trim roster to 53

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns were active before the 4:00 deadline to have their roster at 53. The team made two trades and sent a lot of players packing.
They shipped a 2020 draft pick to Tennessee for wide receiver Taywan Taylor. They also picked up guard Justin McCray and a 2020 pick from Green Bay in exchange for a 2020 draft pick.
Taylor is 5-11, 205 pounds and entering his third NFL season out of Western Kentucky. Originally a third-round pick by Tennessee, Taylor has appeared in 29 games with nine starts. He has 53 career receptions for 697 yards with two touchdowns. Last year, he registered 37 receptions for 466 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.
McCray is 6-3, 315 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Central Florida. Originally signed Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2014, he has appeared in 25 regular season games with 13 starts. Last year, he appeared in 12 games with five starts for the Packers.
The Browns terminated the contract of linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong, tackle Bryan Witzmann defensive tackle Carl Davis and punter Britton Colquitt. The Colquitt news means Jamie Gillan, “The Scottish Hammer” will be the Browns new punter.
The team waived the following players as well: WR Dorian Baker, DT Brandin Bryant, TE Stephen Carlson, TE Seth DeValve, T Brian Fineanganofo, RB Trayone Gray, LB Willie Harvey, S J.T. Hassell, WR Ishmael Hyman, CB Robert Jackson, K Greg Joseph, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., S Montrel Meander, WR Braxton Miller, RB A.J. Ouellette, DE Jarrell Owens, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DT Brian Price, DE Wyatt Ray, S Tigie Sankoh, T Brad Seaton, WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, LB Anthony Stubbs, T Travis Vornkahl, LB Dedrick Young II, WR Derrick Willies, G Willie Wright, DE Anthony Zettel.
G Kyle Kalis (concussion) FB Joe Kerridge (concussion) were waived/injured. CB Phillip Gaines was put on Injured Reserve (concussion) and WR Antonio Callaway, RB Kareem Hunt and TE Rico Gathers were placed on the Reserve/Suspended list.
