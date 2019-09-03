Bruce: Hot and dry for the next 7 days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We are one week from the peak of hurricane season as on Que we are watching several systems in the in the tropics. None of which we have to worry about. On the other hand, September is going to start hot and dry. High pressure will build across the Gulf South this week. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s. Some areas north and west of the lake may hit 100 degrees. A surge of dry air on the back side of Hurricane Dorian will bring some lower humidity late in the week but it will stay blazing hot.