Former governor Edwin Edwards rushed to hospital after blood sugar drop possibly linked to dehydration

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Louisiana governor, Edwin Edwards, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, Sept. 3 after experiencing a severe drop in blood sugar.
Edwards’ wife, Trina, says she called 911 Tuesday morning after finding her husband unresponsive. Paramedics arrived and found his blood sugar had dropped to 40. Edwards was taken to an ER and was later moved to a room, where family members say he is now in great spirits and is laughing and joking.
Edwards will be admitted so doctors can monitor him overnight as a precaution. Doctors believe the drop in blood sugar may be related to dehydration.
