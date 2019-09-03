Gulf storm possible Tuesday or Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An area of low pressure over the Central Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of becoming a depression over the next day or two. Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says conditions are good for a storm to form. However he says a blocking area of hot high pressure will keep it from heading in our direction.
It is likely to move into Mexico however it probably won’t be able to get too strong before running out of water and hitting land. There are three other disturbances over the far Eastern Atlantic and none of these pose any threat to the FOX 8 viewing area at this time.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.