New Orleans’ ticket amnesty program ends Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A three-month long program allowing people to pay off their late parking and traffic camera tickets, code enforcement violations and even library fees without late penalties is coming to a close.
Norman White, the city’s chief financial officer, said residents who participated in the program saved a total of $2.4 million. More than $1 million in sales, hotel/motel taxes were waived for the 15,000 people who participated.
Beginning this month, the library is following in the city’s lead by having its own amnesty program and no longer charge late fees for youth materials, as long as they are returned. Jessica Styons, interim executive director of the New Orleans Public Library, said they hope the program will encourage people to take advantage of their services without fear of fees piling up.
“This will assist all youth, children and teens and the adults who care for them, love them and educate them by lowering economic barriers to the access to those materials. This is another step in New Orleans becoming a more equitable and youth friendly city," Styons said.
The city’s program ends at 12 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 4), but people can still settle their accounts at City Hall until 5 p.m. Tuesday, at the Library until 8 p.m. or online by midnight for some fees.
The city’s code enforcement department waived $40,000 worth of violations when all infractions were resolved.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.