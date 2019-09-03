Politicians flocks to annual big labor picnic in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Campaign signs lined streets around City Park on Labor Day.
Inside the park, Organized Labor held its annual picnic and dozens of elected leaders and candidates for office showed up to engage with hundreds of workers and their families.
Both Democrats and Republicans, either in office or seeking to be elected, were in attendance. Statewide races, as well as numerous local contests, are on the October 12 ballot.
Robert “Tiger” Hammond, President of the Greater New Orleans AFL-CIO said even as the nation paused to celebrate workers, it remains a challenging time for many.
"We got to get rid of the trade wars, especially for people whose hard-earned money, their stock market and their pensions that’s about to go in the tank,” Hammond said.
And, Hammond said U.S. workers are adversely impacted when American companies move overseas.
"Bottom line is all of our jobs are going over there, we’re not replacing the good workers here. Our companies move and then we vacated areas, we have unemployment,” said Hammond.
