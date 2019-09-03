14-year-old arrested after possible threat at Woodlawn High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a possible threat at Woodlawn High School, according to a release from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). Deputies responded to a call on Friday afternoon about a possible threat at the high school.
According to reports, a student had contacted an administrator about a video she received via iPhone airdrop. EBRSO said the video appeared to be a video game showing people standing in front of a building when a gun appears and shooting begins. The caption read “be ready Woodlawn.”
As a precaution, deputies were placed at the school, and had not received any other threats aside from a “copycat video,” according to EBRSO.
Deputies learned the same video was used in a different venue with another caption. On Monday morning, deputies were also informed that the video was posted on Instagram on Aug. 30 with the Woodlawn caption.
The video, viewed by numerous people from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, had parents and students very alarmed.
With the help of the FBI, deputies identified a 14-year-old Woodlawn High School student who posted the Instagram video.
During her interview with investigators, the student said she posted it for “awareness” and did not notify school administration.
The student was charged with terrorizing and booked into the juvenile detention.
“I commend the student that came forward and notified administrators,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “While we did not receive any additional information pertaining to a valid threat, we want to treat any perceived danger with the utmost caution. We must maintain the safety of our schools, our children and our teachers.”
The Sheriff’s Office said it encourages students to report similar threats to a school administrator or call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.
Information can also be reported or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867. Students can also text “CS225” plus their message to CRIMES (274637).
Officials say parents were notified of the situation.
