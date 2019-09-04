Bruce: More Hot And Dry Days Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The rest of the week will be hot and dry as hot high pressure builds in. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s each afternoon. Some areas north and west of the lake may hit 100 degrees. Humidity won't be out of control thanks to dry air wrapping around Hurricane Dorian to our east, but it will still be oppressively hot.
No rain is expected for the next week. Even the chances over the next couple of weeks look dim for significant rain.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several areas in the tropics, but none are expected to impact the FOX 8 viewing area.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.