CAPTURED: Escaped inmate arrested at motel in Harvey

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said an escaped work release inmate has been recaptured Wednesday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, Zacchaesus Tassin, 18, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force at a local motel in Harvey, LA.
Chief Criminal Deputy Colonel Bryan White said Tassin walked off from his assigned work release job at the Wendy’s near the Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Tassin was booked into the Jefferson Parish Prison Wednesday as a fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish for a simple escape charge.
