David: Record Heat Possible Through The Weekend

The tropics are active which is to be expected as we approach the peak of hurricane season on September 10th. Hurricane Dorian continues to move north with a turn to the northeast expected as it skirts the Southeast Coast on Thursday. In the Gulf, Tropical Storm Fernand moved inland into Mexico on Wednesday afternoon and will dissipate shortly. Far out in the Atlantic we are watching Tropical Storm Gabrielle which will move over the open Atlantic and possibly strengthen into a hurricane. This is of no worries to any land areas. Now if that isn’t enough, a new disturbance about to move off the coast of Africa has a chance of development over the coming days but this is still a week away from the Caribbean.