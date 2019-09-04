David: Record Heat Possible Through The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - September is technically the start of meteorological fall but a summer heat wave is what we will treated to over the next several days.
Highs each afternoon will top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees as an abundance of sunshine dominates the forecast. The rotation around Hurricane Dorian is sending some dry air into the region leading to no chance of rain and high heat values. This dry air is also keeping our humidity values down which is making the heat a bit more bearable.
Now some areas of Southeast Louisiana have been included in a Heat advisory for Thursday as feels like readings will get close to that 108 degree danger category but many areas should stay below that criteria.
The tropics are active which is to be expected as we approach the peak of hurricane season on September 10th. Hurricane Dorian continues to move north with a turn to the northeast expected as it skirts the Southeast Coast on Thursday. In the Gulf, Tropical Storm Fernand moved inland into Mexico on Wednesday afternoon and will dissipate shortly. Far out in the Atlantic we are watching Tropical Storm Gabrielle which will move over the open Atlantic and possibly strengthen into a hurricane. This is of no worries to any land areas. Now if that isn’t enough, a new disturbance about to move off the coast of Africa has a chance of development over the coming days but this is still a week away from the Caribbean.
