Entergy and local first responders travel to assist areas affected by Hurricane Dorian

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana crews are traveling to the east coast to prepare to assist in restoring power during Hurricane Dorian.
Over 200 employees and contractors left Tuesday for the Carolinas where they will work to get the lights back on for an area that is expected to see wide-spread outages.
Crews were assigned to partner with Duke Energy Company in North Carolina to help with whatever is needed in that area.
Members of the Louisiana Red Cross also left the Baton Rouge area Tuesday with trucks full of supplies. It is said that they will be setting up a staging area in Alabama and will also head to Florida to help those in need.
A spokesperson with Entergy says that helping is just a part of the culture and part of a mutual understanding between the states to come running whenever called upon.
“Sending crews to help other utility companies is just the right thing to do,” says Entergy Louisiana Spokesperson Lee Sabatini. “We’ve been the beneficiaries of assistance in the past and our employees are proud to volunteer their time to help other companies and their customers as well.”
The New Orleans Department of Homeland Security also says a crew of firefighters and other first responders were also sent to the affected areas on the Florida coast to help with rescue efforts for those caught in Dorian’s path.
