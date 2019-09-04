The Extra Point: Grading the Saints fantasy football value

Jared Cook, for a number of reasons, might be the best value in fantasy drafts at the tight end position. He was signed for a reason: to be the big tight end target that Drew Brees and the Saints have been missing since Jimmy Graham. Given what we saw in training camp, it looks like he's already in sync with Brees and could become a go-to target down the field behind Thomas. You also have to take into account how well Cook should work hand-in-hand with Thomas and Kamara. That many weapons on the field means someone will have a favorable match-up. They should all put up impressive fantasy numbers. He's got a high ceiling and a high floor. Cook could be a top three tight end if the touchdown numbers are there, and by the way, he's played all 16 regular season games in five of the last six seasons. I don't think he'll do Jimmy Graham numbers, especially not weekly, because Thomas is such a high-volume target himself. So consistency takes a knock there, but that's no reason he's not worth a fifth or sixth round selection in fantasy drafts.