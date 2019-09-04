Man allegedly attempted to meet up with underage boy from dating app

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a man they say was on a dating app attempting to engage in sexual activities with a trooper posing as an underage boy.
According to Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit, Ronald Mancuso, 45, was on a dating app talking to an undercover trooper who was posing as a 16-year-old boy.
Police say Mancuso was advised several times that the person he believed he was talking to was underage.
Mancuso allegedly arranged to meet up with the underage boy in a parking lot of a shopping center. When agents arrived in the designated parking spots, Mancuso reportedly fled the scene.
Troopers say they later caught up with Mancuso and arrested him. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of solicitation of a minor.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.