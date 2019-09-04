Major renovations planned for the city’s train and bus terminal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Union Passenger Terminal is part of the fabric of the city and now upgrades to the decades-old facility are planned thanks to federal and local dollars.
On Wednesday (Sept. 4), Mayor Latoya Cantrell joined U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., in announcing a $3.7 million federal grant the city is being awarded to renovate the train and bus terminal.
"As it is a transportation hub, and one that I want to invest in heavily as demonstrated here this afternoon, our administration hit the ground, we created the first office, Mayor’s Office of Transportation, we began aggressively going after federal grants,” said Cantrell.
Cassidy said there was no guarantee that New Orleans would receive the money.
"We competed with other cities such as New York for this grant, [and] we won. Those great cities see the importance, the benefit, the essentialness of a state-of-the-art facility such as this, so should we if we are going to compete with them,” Cassidy stated.
Officials said the money will be used to make train platforms compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
Amtrak’s Todd Stennis discussed some of the work that will take place outside the building.
"You’re going to see the platforms essentially elevated to an ADA standard with tactile edging, so that’ll be an improvement for the passengers that are boarding the train, it’ll close the gap so to speak between the distance of the floor of the cars and the platform itself,” said Stennis.
Karen Parsons of the Regional Planning Commission said other improvements are planned as well.
"Railings, signage for the blind and all the things that go with that compliancy and the federal writ,” she said.
Deborous Patterson, who sat in a wheelchair near the terminal’s entrance, had traveled to New Orleans from another state. He welcomed word that improvements to benefit physically challenged travelers are on the way.
"I’m very happy about that,” said Patterson.
The city is also contributing millions to the project.
And Cantrell and Cassidy said they continue to work toward a long-standing goal of train service between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
"So when we've gotten the federal government to invest in the city of New Orleans at this scale, it only helps us continue to move this city forward towards extended rail [service] and so that is a priority not just for me and my administration, but my sister-mayor in Baton Rouge,” Cantrell said.
Cassidy seemed to suggest that a high-speed train between the two cities is off the table for now.
"It’s my understanding that the rail service, when it occurs between here and Baton Rouge, will go over existing lines, that is freight lines, it is not built for high-speed,” said Cassidy.
Cantrell says Amtrak is contributing more than $900,000 to the terminal project which is expected to take a couple of years.
The mayor also said transportation services are not expected to be interrupted during the renovation.
Union Passenger Terminal was built in 1954.
