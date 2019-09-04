NTSB releases preliminary report on Theophile Bourgeois crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Federal investigators’ preliminary report on the plane crash that killed fishing captain Theophile Bourgeois shows they conducted a four-day sonar search for the wreckage, but never found it.
Bourgeois seaplane crashed earlier this month new Chandeleur Sound.
A National Transportation Safety Board report on the crash was released Wednesday (Sept. 4), and showed the aircraft encountered heavy rain.
The report also shows the plane last contact with another plane in the area, shortly after flying into bad weather. The plane’s estimated flight path was within a few miles of a thunderstorm cell.
Two passengers survived the crash, but Bourgeois perished. Friends, loved ones and family remembered Bourgeois as a generous man with a larger-than-life personality and contagious smile.
“He was always smiling. He was one of the finest kids you’d ever want to meet. It’s going to be a big loss,” his cousin, Joe Bourgeois said. “He was a hard worker and very intelligent. He did all of his own work."
