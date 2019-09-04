One dead, two injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man dead and two others injured.
Police responded to the 7100 block of Salem Street around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and learned that three men had been transported to a local hospital after being shot.
Investigators later learned that the three men were standing outside of a home in the area when a vehicle drove by and opened fire on the group.
Police say one of the victims died at the hospital early Wednesday morning and the investigation was reclassified as a homicide.
Detectives are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the case.
NOPD has not released the name of the deceased victim. The victim’s name and an official cause of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
