Overtime Podcast #65 - Triple Coverage, Week 1

“It’s not just LSU-Texas, it is SEC versus Big 12, it’s a matchup that there are levels to it in terms of players and the impact this game will have on recruiting with as much as LSU like to go into Texas. There’s obviously LSU wanting Tom Herman....that didn’t pan out and they got Ed Orgeron. Some saw it as settling but all of a sudden, this trajectory has kind of brought them to this trajectory where Texas is considered back and LSU could be back and I think this game, given their schedules, especially LSU’s could determine who is back in contention for a national championship in terms of College Football Playoff implications.”