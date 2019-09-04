Prominent DC lawyer acquitted in foreign lobbying case

Craig was not charged with failing to register under the law, known as FARA, but rather with lying to Justice Department lawyers who asked him and the firm about the work as they sought to determine whether it required registration. Prosecutors tried to prove that Craig was involved in shaping the media rollout of the report — an activity that may have required him to register — but Craig insisted on the witness stand that he was honest when he said his interactions with journalists were solely aimed at correcting the way the document was being mischaracterized and spun in Ukraine's favor.