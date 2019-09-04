Real estate experts say property values have increased since Katrina

“In New Orleans, there’s been a ton of new construction, as well as renovations. Most homebuyers are loving being close to major points of attraction and are willing to pay to live in areas that put them close to work and play. Having a new construction or newly renovated home adds to that desire. When there’s a demand and low supply, prices go up. Interest rates are low which allows buyers to purchase more with their money. Home prices have increased significantly post-Katrina which has displaced some New Orleans residents. Sellers are understanding that their homes are worth more and are willing to sell to gain on that equity. For buyers that can’t afford the increased home values, they’re forced to live further away in areas that are affordable for them thus pushing them further from their workplace. I don’t foresee pre-Katrina pricing coming back in New Orleans, but I do see pricing leveling off due to cost of living and wages not being equal.”