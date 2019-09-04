Richard Windmann files lawsuit against former head of NOPD’s pedophile unit, the City of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The former head of the NOPD’s pedophile unit and the City of New Orleans are now at the center of a lawsuit.
Richard Windmann filed the lawsuit Wednesday (Sept. 4) in Civil District Court. Windmann claims Stanley Burkhardt repeatedly sexually abused him while Burkhardt was a sex crimes detective. FOX 8 has done extensive reporting on Burkhardt and interviewed two men, including Windmann, who say the former cop sexually abused them decades ago.
In the lawsuit, Windmann said the City of New Orleans failed to protect him from Burkhardt. He also claimed he was first introduced to Burkhardt in 1977 when he was just 12 years old. During that time, Windmann testified against an assistant Boy Scout Master who was convicted of sex abuse against boys.
Burkhardt, an NOPD detective at the time, was supposed to look out for Windmann. But, Windmann said one night Burkhardt took him to the NOPD’s evidence room, showed him child pornography then sexually abused him. Windmann alleges the abuse continued for the next few years.
Then, the suit claims Burkhardt started taking Windmann to pedophile parties in the French Quarter and would use him as bait to make cases against other pedophiles. When Windmann started to push back against Burkhardt, he said Burkhardt showed him a picture of a badly decomposed body of a boy who was later identified as Eddie Wells.
According to Windmann, Burkhardt would threaten him with that picture, saying that if he refused to do what Burkhardt told him to do, he would end up like Eddie Dirt.
In the lawsuit, Windmann said he tried to report Burkhardt’s abuse to the NOPD twice, but detectives did not take the report and he was shunned.
Burkhardt has been convicted of child molestation and child pornography. Last month, State Troopers arrested Burkhardt for failing to register as a sex offender. He is now in Federal custody in North Carolina.
FOX 8 reached out to the City this afternoon about the lawsuit, but a spokesperson said they “have no comment at this time.”
Legal analyst Bobby Hjortsberg says while the statute of limitations will come into question, Burkhardt's convictions are already a good argument.
“They’re likely going to say look not only was this individual negligent for his actions, but the people who were supervising him were negligent in not identifying this,” Hjortsberg said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.