Big 8 preseason rankings: No. 4 Holy Cross

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Holding down the fourth spot in our Big 8 rankings, the Holy Cross Tigers. Led by junior quarterback John Wooton, the Tigers won LSU's 7-on-7 tournament this summer.
With Tyler Kirkwood at receiver, the offense beat John Ehret in their scrimmage leading up to the 2019 season.
The Catholic League will be stacked this season with Curtis, Rummel, Brother Martin, Jesuit, and St. Aug fighting for the title, but don’t count out the Tigers from making a run.
Holy Cross opens the season at Yulman Stadium against St. Thomas More.
