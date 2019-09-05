Big 8 preseason rankings: No. 6 St. Augustine

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Checking in at No. 6 in our Big 8 rankings, the St. Aug Purple Knights.
In the spring game against Hahnville, Nathaniel Jones’ squad showed they have big-play potential on offense. QB Kendell Sampson, Jr. accounted for four touchdowns in the contest. Throwing for three scores, and calling his own number for another.
One of Sampson’s favorite weapons, Khi Mathieu. Tyrann’s cousin is verbally committed to Memphis.
Last season, Aug went a disappointing 6-6, the expectations will be much higher for this year’s squad. The Knights open with rival, McDonogh 35, in Week 1 of the regular season.
