Big 8 preseason rankings: No. 5 Warren Easton

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Checking at No. 5 in our Big 8 poll, the Warren Easton Eagles. Last season, Lance Legrende took his squad to the Dome, but came up short against Edna Karr in the state title game.
In 2019, Legendre is off to Maryland, the presumed starter at QB, Stephen Banford, Jr., transferred during training camp.
Now the Eagles will have to rely heavily on running back Ashaad Clayton. The senior is one of the best in the country at his position, but he’ll miss the beginnining of the regular season with a leg injury.
Four-year starter Sedrick Van Pran will have to take control of the offense until Clayton returns.
The Eagles open with De La Salle this Thursday at Tad Gormley Stadium.
